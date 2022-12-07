live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sunita Wins Dwarka-C Ward, Shelly Oberoi Bags East Patel Nagar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP won Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, Dwarka B while AAP won Dwarka C and East Patel Nagar.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP won Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, Dwarka B while AAP won Dwarka C and East Patel Nagar. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4. Check all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Dilshad Garden, Dwarka-A, Dwarka-B, Dwarka-C and East Patel Nagar. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, winners list and other details.

