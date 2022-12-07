live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sunita Wins Dwarka-C Ward, Shelly Oberoi Bags East Patel Nagar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP won Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, Dwarka B while AAP won Dwarka C and East Patel Nagar.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:43 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, B & C, East Patel Nagar Counting Update

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP won Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, Dwarka B while AAP won Dwarka C and East Patel Nagar. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4. Check all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Dilshad Garden, Dwarka-A, Dwarka-B, Dwarka-C and East Patel Nagar. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, winners list and other details.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 – Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, B & C, East Patel Nagar Counting Updates

Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Ward-wise list of winners

    Dilshad Garden – BJP’s B S Panwar won

    Dwarka A – BJP’s Ram Niwas won

    Dwarka B – BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

    Dwarka C – AAP’ s Sunita won

    East Patel Nagar – AAP’s Shelly Oberoi won

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: Shelly Oberoi From AAP Wins East Patel Nagar | AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi won from East Patel Nagar.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE MCD Election Result: AAP’s Sunita wins Dwarka-C ward |

    AAP’s Sunita won from Dwarka-C ward.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE MCD Election Result: BJP’s Ram Niwas Leads From Dwarka-A As Per Initial Trends | BJP’s Ram Niwas Leads is leading from Dwarka-A ward, as per early trends.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Sushma Leads From Dwarka C In Early Trends | BJP candidate Sushma is leading from Dwarka-C ward, as per early trends.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: AAP Takes Lead Again

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Walks Past AAP To Take Lead In Initial Trends

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Takes Massive Lead In Early Trends

  • 8:02 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, B & C, East Patel Nagar | Counting at Dilshad Garden, Dwarka A, B & C, East Patel Nagar began at 8 am today.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 11:50 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:43 PM IST