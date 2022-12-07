live

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Takes Tilak Nagar, Tri Nagar, Tughlakabad, Timarpur; BJP Bags Tri Nagar

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP won Tilak Nagar, Tri Nagar, Tughlakabad Timarpur wards while BJP won Tri Nagar.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Tilak Nagar, Timarpur, Tri Nagar, Trilokpuri, Tughlakabad Counting Update

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Updates: Tilak Nagar, Timarpur, Tri Nagar, Trilokpuri and Tughlakabad saw a tight contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won Tilak Nagar, Tri Nagar, Tughlakabad, Timarpur wards while BJP won Tri Nagar. The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 began at 8 AM today. Check all live updates on Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Tilak Nagar, Timarpur, Tri Nagar, Trilokpuri and Tughlakabad. Check Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 winners list here. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, winners list and other details.

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Updates

Load More