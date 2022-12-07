live

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Takes Tilak Nagar, Tri Nagar, Tughlakabad, Timarpur; BJP Bags Tri Nagar

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP won Tilak Nagar, Tri Nagar, Tughlakabad Timarpur wards while BJP won Tri Nagar.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Tilak Nagar, Timarpur, Tri Nagar, Trilokpuri, Tughlakabad Counting Update

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Updates:  Tilak Nagar, Timarpur, Tri Nagar, Trilokpuri and Tughlakabad saw a tight contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won Tilak Nagar, Tri Nagar, Tughlakabad, Timarpur wards while BJP won Tri Nagar. The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 began at 8 AM today. Check all live updates on Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Tilak Nagar, Timarpur, Tri Nagar, Trilokpuri and Tughlakabad. Check Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 winners list here. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, winners list and other details.

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Updates

Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Ward-wise list of winners

    Trilokpuri – AAP’s Vijay Kumar won


    Tri Nagar     – BJP’s Meenu Goel won


    Tughlakabad     – AAP’s Sugandha won


    Tilak Nagar     – AAP’s Ashok Kumar Maanu won


    Timarpur     – AAP’s Promila Gupta won

  • 1:11 PM IST

    Timarpur MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Promila Gupta wins Timarpur ward | In a big blow to BJP, AAP’s Promila Gupta won Timarpur ward.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: BJP’s Pushpa leading from Tughlakabad | BJP’s Pushpa is leading from Tughlakabad ward.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP’s Ashok Kumar Maanu wins from Tilak Nagar | AAP’s Ashok Kumar Maanu won from Tilak Nagar ward.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Ward-wise Result As Per Early Trends

    LIVE Tilak Nagar Ward Election Result 2022: BJP’s Raj Kumar Grover is leading

    LIVE Timarpur Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Promila Gupta is leading

    LIVE Tri Nagar Ward Election Result 2022: BJP’s Meenu Goel is leading

    LIVE Trilokpuri Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Vijay Kumar is leading

    LIVE Tughlakabad Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sugandha is leading

  • 8:55 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: AAP Takes Lead Again

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Walks Past AAP To Take Lead In Initial Trends

  • 8:45 AM IST

    • 8:45 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Walks Past AAP To Take Lead In Initial Trends

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Takes Massive Lead In Early Trends

Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:21 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:37 PM IST