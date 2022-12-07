Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar; BJP Gets Rani Bagh, Rithala

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced today, December 7, 2022. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7.

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

In 2017, BJP won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards meanwhile Aam Admi Party (AAP) could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Rani Bagh Anju Khurana Mithlesh Pathak Jyoti Aggarwal BJP candidate Jyoti Aggarwal wins Rani Khera Nirmala Vats Manisha Jasbir Karala Sushila AAP candidate Manisha Jasbir Karala Wins Ranjeet Nagar Rajesh Kumar Ankush Narang Tej Ram Phore AAP candidate Ankush Narang wins Rithala Ajay Kumar Singh Shubham Kumar Tripathi Narender Kumar Singh BJP Candidate Narender Kumar Singh Wins

