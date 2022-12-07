live

Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar; BJP Gets Rani Bagh, Rithala

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of winners from Rani Khera, Ranjeet Nagar, Rani Bagh, Rithala.

Updated: December 7, 2022 4:54 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced today, December 7, 2022. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7.

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

In 2017, BJP won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards meanwhile Aam Admi Party (AAP) could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

Rani BaghAnju Khurana

Mithlesh Pathak

Jyoti AggarwalBJP candidate Jyoti Aggarwal wins
Rani KheraNirmala Vats Manisha Jasbir KaralaSushilaAAP candidate Manisha Jasbir Karala Wins
Ranjeet NagarRajesh Kumar Ankush Narang Tej Ram PhoreAAP candidate Ankush Narang wins
RithalaAjay Kumar Singh Shubham Kumar Tripathi Narender Kumar SinghBJP Candidate Narender Kumar Singh Wins

Live Updates

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended and archived. Thanks for staying with us.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP candidate Narender Kumar Singh wins Rithala MCD Election 2022. Check candidates here.

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Narender Kumar Singh BJP WON

    2. Shubham Kumar Tripathi AAP LOST

    3. Ajay Kumar Singh INC LOST

    4. Aradhana Upadhyay IND LOST

    5. Devender Singh IND LOST

    6. Gaurav Kumar Singh IND LOST

    7. Lokman Singh IND LOST

    8. Manish Chaudhary IND LOST

    9. Chanchal Choudhary OTHERS LOST

    10. Lakhan Kumar OTHERS LOST

    11. Umesh OTHERS LOST

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP candidate Narender Kumar Singh wins Rithala MCD Election 2022.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidate Ankush Narang wins Ranjeet Nagar MCD Election 2022. Check candidates here.

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Ankush Narang AAP WON

    2. Tej Ram Phore BJP LOST

    3. Rajesh Kumar INC LOST

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidate Ankush Narang wins Ranjeet Nagar MCD Election 2022.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP candidate Jyoti Aggarwal wins Rani Bagh MCD Election 2022. Check candidates here

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Jyoti Aggarwal BJP WON

    2, Mithlesh Pathak AAP LOST

    3. Anju Khurana INC LOST

    4. Kalpana Aggarwal OTHERS LOST

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidate Manisha Jasbir Karala wins Rani Khera MCD Election 2022. Check candidates here

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Manisha Jasbir Karala AAP WON

    2. Sushila BJP LOST

    3. Nirmala Vats INC LOST

    4. Anju Gautam OTHERS LOST

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidate Manisha Jasbir Karala wins Rani Khera MCD Election 2022.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Jyoti Aggarwal wins Rani Bagh MCD Election 2022 Check candidates here.

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Jyoti Aggarwal BJP WON

    2. Mithlesh Pathak AAP LOST

    3. Anju Khurana INC LOST

    4. Kalpana Aggarwal OTHERS LOST

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Jyoti Aggarwal wins Rani Bagh MCD Election 2022

