Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins In Rohini-A, Rohini-B, RK Puram; BJP Gets Rohini-C, Rohini-D| Check Full List Here

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of winners from Rohini-A, Rohini-B, Rohini-C, Rohini-D.

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:38 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results LIVE

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Voting for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election was held on December 4. The counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7 (today). This will be the first MCD election after the unification of Delhi’s three civic bodies into one earlier this year. According to Zee News’ Exit Poll, the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to win the Delhi MCD elections with a with thumping majority.

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent.

In 2017, the BJP swept the Delhi Municipal Elections. The ruling national party had won 181 of the 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations, SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. In the 2017 municipal elections, AAP came in second with 48 seats, while Congress came in third with wins in only 30 wards. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards got a chance to cast their votes in the crucial local body polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

Rohini-AJagdish JainPradeep MittalNaveen GargAAP candidate Pradeep Mittal wins
Rohini-BShagun BadhanaSuman Anil RanaKomal VashishtAAP candidate Suman Anil Rana Wins
Rohini-CJitender Ahuja Anil Mittal Dharambir Sharma BJP candidate Dharambir Sharma wins
Rohini-D

RK Puram

Poonam Rohilla

Shanti Swaroop

Anupriya Abhinav Mishra

Dharamvir Singh

 Smita

Tulsi Joshi

BJP candidate Smita wins

AAP Dharamvir Singh Candidate

Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended and archived. Thanks for staying with us.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate Dharamvir Singh Wins in RK Puram.

    PARTY CANDIDATE NAME

    1. BJP Tulsi Joshi

    2. BSP Ramesh

    3. INC Shanti Swaroop

    4. AAP Dharamvir Singh (WINS)

    5. IND Mahipal Singh

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Smita wins Rohini-D MCD Election 2022

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Smita BJP WON

    2. Poonam Rohilla INC LOST

    3. Kamini Giri IND LOST

    4. Anupriya Abhinav Mishra AAP LOST

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Dharambir Sharma wins Rohini-C MCD Election 2022

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS



    1. Dharambir Sharma BJP WON

    2. Jitender Ahuja INC LOST

    3. Amit Kumar Dubey IND LOST

    4. Azad Singh IND LOST

    5. Bablu Kumar IND LOST

    6. Lalit Kumar IND LOST

    7. Rajender Singh IND LOST

    8. Sandeep Kumar IND LOST

    9. Rajesh Shokeen OTHERS LOST

    10. Anil Mittal AAP LOST

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate Suman Anil Rana wins Rohini-B MCD Election 2022

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Suman Anil Rana AAP WON

    2. Komal Vashisht BJP LOST

    3. Shagun Badhana INC LOST

    4. Jyotsna Parasher OTHERS LOST

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate Pradeep Mittal wins Rohini-A MCD Election 2022

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Pradeep Mittal AAP WON

    2. Naveen Garg BJP LOST

    3. Jagdish Jain INC LOST

    4. Himanshu Sharma IND LOST

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Check List of All Candidates

    INC Poonam Rohilla
    BJP Smita(WINS)
    AAP Anupriya Abhinav Mishra(LEADING)
    IND Kamini Giri

  • 12:49 PM IST


    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Check List of All Candidates
    PARTY CANDIDATE NAME
    INC Poonam Rohilla
    BJP Smita: WINS
    AAP Anupriya Abhinav Mishra: LEADING
    IND Kamini Giri

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: There are 4 contestants in the fray from Rohini-D ward in these elections. Here is a List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anupriya Abhinav Mishra (AAP), Smita (BJP), Poonam Rohilla (INC), Kamini Giri (IND).

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE Rohini-A, Rohini-B, Rohini-C, Rohini-D, Delhi MCD Result 2022; From Rohini C Dharambir Sharma is currently leading and the result will be announced anytime soon. Stay connected to the space for all the updates.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 3:38 PM IST