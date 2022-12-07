live

Delhi MCD Results 2022: BJP Wins Rohini-E, Rohini-F, Sabapur, Roshan Pura; AAP Takes Rohtash Nagar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of winners from Rohini-E, Rohini-F, Rohtash Nagar, Roshan Pura, Sabapur.

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: he counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. ll the results has been announced. As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

This is the list of contestants the first one if the row is from congress second one is AAP and third one is BJP.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

Rohini-EAjay

Kuldip Mitial

Pravesh WahiBJP candidate Pravesh Wahi wins
Rohini-FSumanRekha GoelRitu GoelBJP candidate Ritu Goel Wins
Rohtash NagarSaritaShivani Panchal Suman LataAAP candidate Shivani Panchal wins
Roshan PuraKuldeep Singh Phalswal Dr Sanjay Parashar  

Devender 

BJP Candidate Devender Wins
Sabapur

Praveen Kumar

Birendra Kumar

Brijesh SinghBJP Candidate Brijesh Singh Wins

Live Updates

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Ritu Goyal wins from Rohini-F

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Ritu Goyal BJP WON

    2. Suman INC LOST

    3. Rekha Goel AAP LOST

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Pravesh Wahi wins from Rohini-E

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Pravesh Wahi BJP WON

    2. Ajay INC LOST

    3. Ramesh Kumar Khatri IND LOST

    4. Kuldip Mittal AAP LOST

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidate Shivani Panchal has won from Ward No.223 Rohtash Nagar.

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Check list of candidates from Rohtash Nagar

    PARTY CANDIDATE NAME

    1. BSP Rupesho Rani

    2. INC Sarita

    3. BJP Suman Lata LEADING

    4. AAP Shivani Panchal

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP candidate Brijesh Singh Wins From Sabapur ward.

    Check candidate’s name and name of the party

    Candidate Name Party

    1. Brijesh Singh BJP WON

    2. Praveen Kumar INC LOST

    3. Lavlesh Sharma IND LOST

    4. Sharvan Kumar IND LOST

    5. Anil Kumar Patel OTHERS LOST

    6. Ashok Poddar OTHERS LOST

    7. Pankaj Sharma OTHERS LOST

    8. Birendra Kumar AAP LOST

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Ritu Goel wins from Rohini -F ward

    PARTY CANDIDATE NAME

    1. BJP Ritu Goel WINS

    2. INC Suman

    3. AAP Rekha Goel

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Pravesh Wahi Leading From Rohini-E Ward

    PARTY CANDIDATE NAME
    INC Ajay
    BJP Pravesh Wahi LEADING
    AAP Kuldip Mitial
    IND Ramesh Kumar Khatri

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Devender Leading From Roshan Pura Ward

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate



    PARTY CANDIDATE NAME
    BJP Devender
    BSP Ram Baran Dohre
    INC Kuldeep Singh Phalswal
    AAP Dr Sanjay ParasharLEADING
    IND Karam Chand
    IND Chander Parkash Dharra
    IND Ritu Verma

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:26 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 3:37 PM IST