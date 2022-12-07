Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Results 2022: BJP Wins Rohini-E, Rohini-F, Sabapur, Roshan Pura; AAP Takes Rohtash Nagar
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of winners from Rohini-E, Rohini-F, Rohtash Nagar, Roshan Pura, Sabapur.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: he counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. ll the results has been announced. As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:
This is the list of contestants the first one if the row is from congress second one is AAP and third one is BJP.
WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD
WARD
CONGRESS
AAP
BJP
Winner’s List
|Rohini-E
|Ajay
Kuldip Mitial
|Pravesh Wahi
|BJP candidate Pravesh Wahi wins
|Rohini-F
|Suman
|Rekha Goel
|Ritu Goel
|BJP candidate Ritu Goel Wins
|Rohtash Nagar
|Sarita
|Shivani Panchal
|Suman Lata
|AAP candidate Shivani Panchal wins
|Roshan Pura
|Kuldeep Singh Phalswal
|Dr Sanjay Parashar
|
Devender
|BJP Candidate Devender Wins
|Sabapur
Praveen Kumar
Birendra Kumar
|Brijesh Singh
|BJP Candidate Brijesh Singh Wins
