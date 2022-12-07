live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Said-Ul-Ajaib, Sainik Enclave, Samaypur Badli, Sangam Park, Sangam Vihar-A Results

Updated: December 7, 2022 5:16 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Said-Ul-Ajaib, Sainik Enclave, Samaypur Badli, Sangam Park, Sangam Vihar-A Results

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

MCD Elections 2022

Congress candidates

Said-Ul-Ajaib: Surender Balhar

Sainik Enclave: Arti

Samaypur Badli: Seema Yadav

Sangam Park: Manoj Kumar Machhla

Sangam Vihar-A: Rahisuddin

BJP Candidates

Said-Ul-Ajaib: Rampal Yadav

Sainik Enclave: Reeta Vinay Gaur

Samaypur Badli: Gayatri Yadav

Sangam Park: Sushil Mathur Jonty

Sangam Vihar-A: Chandan Chaudhary

AAP Candidates

Said-Ul-Ajaib: Ummed Phogat

Sainik Enclave: Nirmala Kumari

Samaypur Badli: Savita Yadav

Sangam Park: Ravi Shankar

Sangam Vihar-A: Neeraj Yadav

Live Updates

  • 5:15 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been stopped

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Said-Ul-Ajaib: Umed Singh of AAP wins

  • 12:24 PM IST

    delhimcdpolls | AAP wins 89 seats and leads on 47, BJP wins 69 seats and leads on 32 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 4, leads on 5 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 2. Counting is underway for 250 wards.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Sainik Enclave: Nirmala Kumari of AAP wins

  • 11:59 AM IST

    delhimcdpolls | AAP wins 75 seats and leads on 60, BJP wins 55 seats and leads on 48 seats as counting continues.

    Congress wins 4, leads on 5 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 2.

    Counting is underway for 250 wards.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Samaypur Badli: Gayatri Yadav of BJP wins

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Sangam Park: Sushil Mathur Jonty of BJP wins

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Sangam Vihar-A: Chandan Kumar Choudhary of BJP wins

  • 10:59 AM IST

    BJP and AAP win 14 seats each; Congress wins 2 seats. BJP currently leads on 91 seats & AAP leads on 116 seats, as the counting of votes continues.

    Congress leading on 9, Independent on 3, BSP on 1.

    Counting is underway for 250 wards.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    delhimcdpolls | BJP wins 10 seats and AAP win 6 seats. BJP currently leads on 96 seats & AAP leads on 121 seats, as the counting of votes continues.

    Congress leading on 11, Independent on 5, BSP on 1.

    Counting is underway for 250 wards.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:25 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 5:16 PM IST