Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Said-Ul-Ajaib, Sainik Enclave, Samaypur Badli, Sangam Park, Sangam Vihar-A Results

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Said-Ul-Ajaib, Sainik Enclave, Samaypur Badli, Sangam Park, Sangam Vihar-A Results.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

Congress candidates

Said-Ul-Ajaib: Surender Balhar

Sainik Enclave: Arti

Samaypur Badli: Seema Yadav

Sangam Park: Manoj Kumar Machhla

Sangam Vihar-A: Rahisuddin

BJP Candidates

Said-Ul-Ajaib: Rampal Yadav

Sainik Enclave: Reeta Vinay Gaur

Samaypur Badli: Gayatri Yadav

Sangam Park: Sushil Mathur Jonty

Sangam Vihar-A: Chandan Chaudhary

AAP Candidates

Said-Ul-Ajaib: Ummed Phogat

Sainik Enclave: Nirmala Kumari

Samaypur Badli: Savita Yadav

Sangam Park: Ravi Shankar

Sangam Vihar-A: Neeraj Yadav

