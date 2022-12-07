live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, and Sarita Vihar Results

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, and Sarita Vihar Results.

Updated: December 7, 2022 5:21 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

mcd result 2022, Delhi mcd result 2022, Sangam Vihar-B mcd election result, Sangam Vihar-C mcd election result, Sant Nagar mcd election result, Saraswati Vihar mcd election result, Sarita Vihar mcd election result, mcd election 2022,  mcd election result 2022, mcd election 2022 result, delhi mcd, mcd election delhi result, delhi mcd result, delhi election, mcd election delhi, delhi election result, mcd election result date, mcd result date, delhi mcd election 2022, delhi mcd election 2022 result, delhi election 2022, delhi election 2022, mcd election 2022, mcd election result 2022, mcd election 2022 result, delhi mcd election 2022, mcd delhi election result date, delhi mcd result date, mcd election result date, election result date
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Sarita Vihar Results

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

Also Read:

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, and Sarita Vihar Results.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

MCD Elections 2022

Congress candidates

Sangam Vihar-B: Sandhya Aggarwal

Sangam Vihar-C: Tarun Raj

Sant Nagar: Uma Sharma

Saraswati Vihar: Deepika Deshwal

Sarita Vihar: Zaberia Mehfooz

BJP Candidates

Sangam Vihar-B: Savita Devi

Sangam Vihar-C: Neeraj Gupta

Sant Nagar: Rekha Rawat

Saraswati Vihar: Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta

Sarita Vihar: Neetu Manish Chaudhary

AAP Candidates

Sangam Vihar-B: Kajal

Sangam Vihar-C: Pankaj Gupta

Sant Nagar: Ruby Rawat

Saraswati Vihar: Urmila Garg

Sarita Vihar: Muskan Bidhuri

Live Updates

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been stopped

  • 4:59 PM IST

    Sant Nagar: Ruby Rawat of AAP wins

  • 12:24 PM IST

    delhimcdpolls | AAP wins 89 seats and leads on 47, BJP wins 69 seats and leads on 32 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 4, leads on 5 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 2. Counting is underway for 250 wards.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    delhimcdpolls | AAP wins 75 seats and leads on 60, BJP wins 55 seats and leads on 48 seats as counting continues.

    Congress wins 4, leads on 5 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 2.

    Counting is underway for 250 wards.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Sangam Vihar-B: Kajal Singh of AAP wins

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Sangam Vihar-C: Pankaj Gupta of AAP wins

  • 11:51 AM IST

    Saraswati Vihar: Shikha Bhardwaj of BJP wins

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Sarita Vihar: Neetu Manish Chaudhary of BJP wins

  • 10:59 AM IST

    BJP and AAP win 14 seats each; Congress wins 2 seats. BJP currently leads on 91 seats & AAP leads on 116 seats, as the counting of votes continues.

    Congress leading on 9, Independent on 3, BSP on 1.

    Counting is underway for 250 wards.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    delhimcdpolls | BJP wins 10 seats and AAP win 6 seats. BJP currently leads on 96 seats & AAP leads on 121 seats, as the counting of votes continues.

    Congress leading on 11, Independent on 5, BSP on 1.

    Counting is underway for 250 wards.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:33 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 5:21 PM IST