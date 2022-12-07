Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, and Sarita Vihar Results
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.
The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.
The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.
MCD Elections 2022
Congress candidates
Sangam Vihar-B: Sandhya Aggarwal
Sangam Vihar-C: Tarun Raj
Sant Nagar: Uma Sharma
Saraswati Vihar: Deepika Deshwal
Sarita Vihar: Zaberia Mehfooz
BJP Candidates
Sangam Vihar-B: Savita Devi
Sangam Vihar-C: Neeraj Gupta
Sant Nagar: Rekha Rawat
Saraswati Vihar: Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta
Sarita Vihar: Neetu Manish Chaudhary
AAP Candidates
Sangam Vihar-B: Kajal
Sangam Vihar-C: Pankaj Gupta
Sant Nagar: Ruby Rawat
Saraswati Vihar: Urmila Garg
Sarita Vihar: Muskan Bidhuri
