Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sarup Nagar, Seelampur, Shahbaad Dairy, Shahdara, and Shakarpur Results
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.
The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.
Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Sarup Nagar, Seelampur, Shahbaad Dairy, Shahdara, and Shakarpur Results.
The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.
MCD Elections 2022
Congress candidates
Sarup Nagar: Jai Prakash
Seelampur: Mumtaz
Shahbaad Dairy: Santosh Bharti
Shahdara: Goldy Sood
Shakarpur: Sharad Dixit
BJP Candidates
Sarup Nagar: Suresh Pandey
Seelampur: Seema Sharma
Shahbaad Dairy: Santosh Bharti
Shahdara:Bharat Gautam
Shakarpur: Ramkishore Sharma
AAP Candidates
Sarup Nagar: Jogender Rana (Bunty)
Seelampur: Anil Jain
Shahbaad Dairy: Ram Chander
Shahdara: Dal Chand Anand
Shakarpur: Sharad Dixit
