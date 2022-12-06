Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sarup Nagar, Seelampur, Shahbaad Dairy, Shahdara, and Shakarpur Results

live

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sarup Nagar, Seelampur, Shahbaad Dairy, Shahdara, Shakarpur Results

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

MCD Elections 2022

Congress candidates

Sarup Nagar: Jai Prakash

Seelampur: Mumtaz

Shahbaad Dairy: Santosh Bharti

Shahdara: Goldy Sood

Shakarpur: Sharad Dixit

BJP Candidates

Sarup Nagar: Suresh Pandey

Seelampur: Seema Sharma

Shahbaad Dairy: Santosh Bharti

Shahdara:Bharat Gautam

Shakarpur: Ramkishore Sharma

AAP Candidates

Sarup Nagar: Jogender Rana (Bunty)

Seelampur: Anil Jain

Shahbaad Dairy: Ram Chander

Shahdara: Dal Chand Anand

Shakarpur: Sharad Dixit

