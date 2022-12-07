Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Shakur Pur, Shalimar Bagh-A, Shalimar Bagh-B, Shastri Nagar, and Shastri Park Results
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.
The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.
Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Shakur Pur, Shalimar Bagh-A, Shalimar Bagh-B, Shastri Nagar, and Shastri Park Results.
The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.
MCD Elections 2022
Congress candidates
Shakur Pur: Murari Lal
Shalimar Bagh-A: Gopeshwar Yadav
Shalimar Bagh-B: Mona Shokeen
Shastri Nagar: Pankaj Rana
Shastri Park: Sameer Ahmed
BJP Candidates
Shakur Pur: Kishan Bimad
Shalimar Bagh-A: Sujeet Thakur
Shalimar Bagh-B: Rekha Gupta
Shastri Nagar: Manoj Jindal
Shastri Park: Bharat Bahdoria
AAP Candidates
Shakur Pur: Ashok Gangwal
Shalimar Bagh-A: Jalaj Chaudhary
Shalimar Bagh-B: Ishupret Gujral
Shastri Nagar: Babita Sharma
Shastri Park: Aditya Chaudhary
