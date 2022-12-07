live

Delhi MCD Result: AAP Wins in Subhash Nagar, Sundar Nagri, Sultanpuri-A, Tigri, Sultanpuri-B

Delhi MCD Polls: Full list of winners from Subhash Nagar, Sultanpuri-A, Sultanpuri-B, Sundar Nagri, Tigri.

India.com brings to you all the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Subhash Nagar, Sultanpuri-A, Sultanpuri-B, Sundar Nagri, Tigri.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for the Subhash Nagar, Sultanpuri-A, Sultanpuri-B, Sundar Nagri, Tigri ward of Delhi’s municipal corporation is over and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has emerged victorious in all these seats. While the BJP that has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, looked forward to maintain its winning streak, the AAP managed to sweep a smooth victory in the civic body polls. This is the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital. The voting for all 250 MCD seats was held on December 4 with over 50% voter turnout. The BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Subhash Nagar Sneh Lata Tripathi Manju Setia Rekha Sahni AAP candidate Manju Setia wins Sultanpuri-A Varuna Dhaka Bobby Kinnar Ekta Jatav AAP candidate Bobby Kinnar wins Sultanpuri-B Manhar Lal Daulat Panwar Hukum Singh Rathore AAP candidate Daulat Panwar Wins Sundar Nagri Pooja Rani Mohini Jeenwal Bhumika Singh AAP candidate Mohini Jeenwal wins Tigri Rajani Jyoti Prakash Jarwal Meera Pahariya AAP candidate Jyoti Prakash Jarwal Wins

