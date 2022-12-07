live

Delhi MCD Result: AAP Wins in Subhash Nagar, Sundar Nagri, Sultanpuri-A, Tigri, Sultanpuri-B

Delhi MCD Polls: Full list of winners from Subhash Nagar, Sultanpuri-A, Sultanpuri-B, Sundar Nagri, Tigri.

Updated: December 7, 2022 1:30 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

India.com brings to you all the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Subhash Nagar, Sultanpuri-A, Sultanpuri-B, Sundar Nagri, Tigri.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for the Subhash Nagar, Sultanpuri-A, Sultanpuri-B, Sundar Nagri, Tigri ward of Delhi’s municipal corporation is over and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has emerged victorious in all these seats. While the BJP that has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, looked forward to maintain its winning streak, the AAP managed to sweep a smooth victory in the civic body polls. This is the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital. The voting for all 250 MCD seats was held on December 4 with over 50% voter turnout. The BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

Subhash NagarSneh Lata TripathiManju SetiaRekha SahniAAP candidate Manju Setia wins
Sultanpuri-AVaruna DhakaBobby KinnarEkta JatavAAP candidate Bobby Kinnar wins
Sultanpuri-BManhar LalDaulat PanwarHukum Singh RathoreAAP candidate Daulat Panwar Wins
Sundar NagriPooja RaniMohini JeenwalBhumika SinghAAP candidate Mohini Jeenwal wins
TigriRajaniJyoti Prakash JarwalMeera PahariyaAAP candidate Jyoti Prakash Jarwal Wins

Live Updates

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended and archived

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Delhi MCD election result LIVE: AAP candidate Mohini Jeenwal wins from Sundar Nagri

  • 1:24 PM IST

    MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP candidate Jyoti Prakash Jarwal Wins from Tigri

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Result LIVE: AAP candidate Daulat Panwar Wins from Sultanpuri-B

  • 12:22 PM IST

    MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP’s Bobi Kinnar wins from Sultanpuri-A ward. Bobi is a transgender candidate.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Delhi MCD election result LIVE: AAP candidate Manju Setia wins from Delhi’s Subhash Nagar

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Tigri MCD Poll result LIVE: AAP candidate Jyoti Prakash is leading

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Sundar Nagri MCD Poll result LIVE: AAP candidate Mohini Jeenwal is leading

  • 10:17 AM IST

    Sultanpuri-A MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Bobby is leading

  • 10:16 AM IST

    Subhash Nagar MCD Result LIVE: AAP candidate Manju Setia is leading

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 1:30 PM IST