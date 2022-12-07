live

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Takes Capital Control From BJP, Wins 134 Wards, BJP Settles At 104

MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Contrary to exit poll predictions, Bharatiya Janata Party has taken lead in early trends. The party is ahead on 110 wards, AAP leading in 100. Congress is at distant third. All the exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, it would be interesting to see what Delhhites have decided for the next 5 years. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Delhi MCD election results 2022.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has registered a thumping victory in elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), dislodging the BJP from power after 15 years. Of the total 250 wards, AAP won 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9 and Independent 3. Addressing reporters after winning the MCD elections 2022, CM Kejriwal said, “I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation”.

