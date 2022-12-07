live

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Takes Capital Control From BJP, Wins 134 Wards, BJP Settles At 104

MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Contrary to exit poll predictions, Bharatiya Janata Party has taken lead in early trends. The party is ahead on 110 wards, AAP leading in 100. Congress is at distant third. All the exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, it would be interesting to see what Delhhites have decided for the next 5 years. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Delhi MCD election results 2022.

Updated: December 7, 2022 8:41 PM IST

By Surabhi Shaurya

Delhi MCD election result 2022 LIVE
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has registered a thumping victory in elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), dislodging the BJP from power after 15 years.  Of the total 250 wards, AAP won 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9 and Independent 3. Addressing reporters after winning the MCD elections 2022, CM Kejriwal said, “I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation”.

Live Updates

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: It is a big victory. This was a big task to achieve. I extend congratulations to all including Kejriwal ji: Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on AAP’s win in the Delhi MCD elections

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls a meeting of its key office bearers of Delhi today evening at the BJP HQ. Later a meeting of winning councillors of delhimcdpolls has also been called: BJP Sources

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: “We thank the people of Delhi for giving the mandate to AAP. This is not just a win but a big responsibility to make Delhi cleaner and better”, said Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre &ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change, said Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the party wins the Delhi MCD elections.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expresses gratitude towards the people of Delhi. “Delhi ki Janata ka shukriya”, said CM Kejriwal.

  • 2:09 PM IST
    Anand Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Anarkali MCD Election Result 2022: List of Winners
    Ashok Nagar: Reena Maheshwari (BJP) Wins
    Andrews Ganj: Anita Baisoya (AAP) Wins
    Anand Vihar: BJP’s Monika Pant Wins
    Anarkali : BJP’s Meenakshi Sharma Wins
    Ashok Vihar: BJP’s Poonam Sharma Wins
  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Celebrations at AAP office after trends show party crossing halfway mark.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Ward-wise winning/leading candidates

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress) Wins
    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) Wins
    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP) Wins
    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bhardwaj (AAP) Leads
    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP) Wins

Published Date: December 7, 2022 4:43 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 8:41 PM IST