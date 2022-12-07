live

MCD Election Result: Vikas Nagar, Vikas Puri, Vinod Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Vishwas Nagar Results Updates | Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Delhi MCD Election 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ending the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012. The party was battling anti-incumbency as well as a sustained attack by AAP over issues of governance. Voting for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election was held on Sunday and votes will be counted today starting 8 am.

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us

Load More