live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Madangir, Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Madhu Vihar, Madipur | Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to the Zee Exit Poll Prediction, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14.

Delhi MCD Polls 2022 Live Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ending the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years.

The election witnessed a straight fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is the first election in the national capital since the delimitation of wards reduced the number of seats from 272 to 250.

According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us

Load More