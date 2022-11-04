LIVE: Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Dates Likely to be Out at 4 PM Today

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Dates to be Out Today

Delhi MCD Election Date 2022: All eyes are set on the state election commission NCT of Delhi as it is expected to announce the schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today. The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Friday. For the unversed, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 following the issue of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Of the total 250 wards, 42 are reserved.

The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years. This year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

LIVE UPDATES 11:16 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: What Happened In 2017?



In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 281 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.

11:15 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Seats Reserved For Women and SC candidates Of the 250 wards, there are many that were earlier reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

11:14 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Parties Gear Up For Three Way Contest All the three parties—AAP, BJP and Congress have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

11:13 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Three-way contest expected

The three major contestants — the BJP, the AAP and the Congress

11:12 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections: The Delhi BJP has hinted at not repeating its outgoing councilors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.

11:02 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: What was the composition of earlier MCD?

Established in 1958, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was divided in three Municipalities- North Delhi Municipal Corporations (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporations (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporations (EDMC) in 2012 during the time of Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.