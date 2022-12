live

MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins Green Park, Hari Nagar-Extension, Harkesh Nagar; BJP Takes Harkishan Nagar- Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidates Sarita Phogaat, Rajesh Kumar Ladi, Nikhil Chaprana and Mamta emerged victorious from Green Park, Hari Nagar, Hari Nagar Extension and Harkesh Nagar while BJP's Monika Goyal gets Guru Harkishan Nagar. Check winners list here

Green Park, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Hari Nagar, Hari Nagar Extension, Harkesh Nagar counting updates

MCD Election Result 2022: Green Park, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Hari Nagar, Hari Nagar Extension, Harkesh Nagar complete winners list

Ward Candidates Party Winners Green Park Sarita Phogaat AAP Wins Guru Harkishan Nagar Monika Goyal BJP Wins Hari Nagar Rajesh Kumar Ladi AAP Wins Hari Nagar Extension Nikhil Chaprana AAP Wins Harkesh Nagar Mamta AAP Wins

