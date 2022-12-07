live

MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Takes Away Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri; Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list: AAP candidates Poonam Nirmal, Rakhi Yadav, Kamal Bhardwaj, Neha, Jyoti Gautam won Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri.

Updated: December 7, 2022 1:56 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Counting Updates For Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri

LIVE Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri: The counting of votes for Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri that went to polls on December 4 took place on Wednesday. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark to win the poll is 126. The AAP emerged victories in all these seats. AAP candidates Poonam Nirmal, Rakhi Yadav, Kamal Bhardwaj, Neha, Jyoti Gautam won Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri in the Delhi MCD Election 2022.

Full list of winners for Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri

Ward Candidates Party Winners
Harsh ViharPoonam NirmalAAPWins
HastsalRakhi YadavAAPWins
Hauz KhasKamal BhardwajAAPWins
Holambi KalanNehaAAPWins
Inder PuriJyoti GautamAAPWins

Live Updates

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed now.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Hauz Khas MCD Election 2022
    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Kamal Bhardwaj AAP LEAD
    Sumitra Dahiya BJP TRAIL
    Pawan Vashisht INC TRAIL
    Sunil Kumar Gupta OTHERS TRAIL

  • 10:30 AM IST

    AAP candidate Rakhi Yadav leading from Hastsal

  • 10:29 AM IST

    AAP candidate Jyoti Gautam From Inder Puri

  • 10:29 AM IST

    AAP candidate Kamal Bhardwaj leading from Hauz Khas

