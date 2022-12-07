Top Recommended Stories
MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Takes Away Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri; Winners List
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list: AAP candidates Poonam Nirmal, Rakhi Yadav, Kamal Bhardwaj, Neha, Jyoti Gautam won Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri.
LIVE Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri: The counting of votes for Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri that went to polls on December 4 took place on Wednesday. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark to win the poll is 126. The AAP emerged victories in all these seats. AAP candidates Poonam Nirmal, Rakhi Yadav, Kamal Bhardwaj, Neha, Jyoti Gautam won Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri in the Delhi MCD Election 2022.
Full list of winners for Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri
|Ward
|Candidates
|Party
|Winners
|Harsh Vihar
|Poonam Nirmal
|AAP
|Wins
|Hastsal
|Rakhi Yadav
|AAP
|Wins
|Hauz Khas
|Kamal Bhardwaj
|AAP
|Wins
|Holambi Kalan
|Neha
|AAP
|Wins
|Inder Puri
|Jyoti Gautam
|AAP
|Wins
