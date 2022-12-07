Top Recommended Stories
MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins Tughlakabad Ext, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar; BJP Wins Vasant Kunj
Delhi MCD Election Result: Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar Counting Updates: Ward No.115 Uttam Nagar is a General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The counting of votes for Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 was held today. AAP candidates- Bhagbir won the Tughlakabad Extension ward, Deepak Vohra won Uttam Nagar, Himani Jain won Vasant Vihar and Pushpa from Vijay Vihar. BJP candidate Jag Mohan Mehlawat won the Vasant Kunj ward.
Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar Complete Winners List
|Ward
|Candidates
|Party
|Winners
|Tughlakabad Extension
|Bhagbir
|AAP
|Wins
|Vasant Kunj
|Jag Mohan Mehlawat
|BJP
|Wins
|Uttam Nagar
|Deepak Vohra
|AAP
|Wins
|Vasant Vihar
|Himani Jain
|AAP
|Wins
|Vijay Vihar
|Pushpa
|AAP
|Wins
