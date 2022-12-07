live

MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins Tughlakabad Ext, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar; BJP Wins Vasant Kunj

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list: AAP candidates- Bhagbir won the Tughlakabad Extension ward, Deepak Vohra won Uttam Nagar, Himani Jain  won Vasant Vihar and Pushpa from Vijay Vihar. BJP candidate Jag Mohan Mehlawat won the Vasant Kunj ward.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:15 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar Counting Details
Delhi MCD Election Result: Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar Counting Updates: Ward No.115 Uttam Nagar is a General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The counting of votes for Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 was held today. AAP candidates- Bhagbir won the Tughlakabad Extension ward, Deepak Vohra won Uttam Nagar, Himani Jain  won Vasant Vihar and Pushpa from Vijay Vihar. BJP candidate Jag Mohan Mehlawat won the Vasant Kunj ward.

Tughlakabad Extension, Uttam Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Vijay Vihar Complete Winners List 

Ward Candidates Party Winners
Tughlakabad ExtensionBhagbirAAPWins
Vasant KunjJag Mohan MehlawatBJPWins
Uttam NagarDeepak VohraAAPWins
Vasant ViharHimani JainAAPWins
Vijay ViharPushpaAAPWins

Live Updates

  • 1:53 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed now.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    AAP candidate Pushpa wins Vijay Vihar Ward

  • 12:12 PM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Jag Mohan Mehlawat wins Vasant Kunj

  • 12:10 PM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: AAP candidate Bhagbir wins from Tughlakabad extension

  • 10:22 AM IST

    AAP candidate Pushpa leading from Vijay Vihar

  • 10:00 AM IST

    AAP candidate Sugandha leading from Tughlakabad

  • 9:15 AM IST

    BJP’s Rajesh Aggarwal is leading from Uttam Nagar, AAP’s Amarjeet From Vasant Kunj, BJP candidate Raj Rani leading form Vasant Vihar.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:22 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:15 PM IST