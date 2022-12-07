live

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Bags Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dilshad Colony; BJP Takes Deoli, Dichaon Kalan

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The AAP bagged Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dilshad Colony wards while BJP won Deoli ad Dichaon Kalan.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:35 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

mcd election 2022, mcd result 2022, mcd election result 2022, mcd election 2022 result,delhi mcd,mcd election delhi result, delhi mcd result,delhi election,mcd election delhi, delhi election result, mcd election result date, mcd result date, delhi mcd election 2022, delhi mcd election 2022 result, delhi election 2022, mcd delhi election result date, delhi mcd result date,election result date, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichao kalan, Dilshad colony
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE - Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichao Kalan, Dilshad Colony

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: The AAP bagged Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dilshad Colony wards while BJP won Deoli and Dichaon Kalan. The counting of the Delhi MCD Election 2022 began at 8 am today . The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4. Check all updates on Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichaon Kalan and Dilshad Colony. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the Delhi MCD Election Result 2022. Check Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list and other details here.

Also Read:

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates

Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results LIVE: Ward-wise list of winners

    Deoli – BJP’s Anita won

    Dev Nagar – AAP’s Mahesh Kumar won

    Dhirpur – AAP’s Neha Aggarwal won

    Dichaon Kalan – BJP’s Neelam won

    Dilshad Colony – AAP’s Preeti won

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results LIVE: AAP’s Mahesh Kumar Bags Dev Nagar | AAP’s Mahesh Kumar bagged Dev Nagar ward.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results LIVE: BJP’s Anita Wins From Deoli | BJP’s Anita won from Deoli ward.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: Ward-wise Result As Per Early Trends

    LIVE Deoli Ward Election Result 2022: BJP’s Anita is leading

    LIVE Dev Nagar Election Result 2022: BJP’s Ghan Shyam is leading

    LIVE Dhirpur Election Result 2022: BJP’s Neelam Budhiraja is leading

    LIVE Dichao Kalan Election Result 2022: AAP’s Anita is leading

    LIVE Dilshad Colony Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sunrika Sharma

  • 8:55 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: AAP Takes Lead Again

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Walks Past AAP To Take Lead In Initial Trends

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Takes Massive Lead In Early Trends

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichao Kalan, Dilshad Colony Counting Begins | Counting at Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichao Kalan, Dilshad Colony began at 8 am today.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Good morning, readers! Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4. We bring you all updates from counting at Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichao Kalan and Dilshad Colony.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:43 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:35 PM IST