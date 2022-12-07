Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Bags Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dilshad Colony; BJP Takes Deoli, Dichaon Kalan

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: The AAP bagged Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dilshad Colony wards while BJP won Deoli and Dichaon Kalan. The counting of the Delhi MCD Election 2022 began at 8 am today . The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4. Check all updates on Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Deoli, Dev Nagar, Dhirpur, Dichaon Kalan and Dilshad Colony. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the Delhi MCD Election Result 2022. Check Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list and other details here.

