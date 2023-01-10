Live Flight Status IGI Airport: THESE Flights From Delhi Are Delayed Due To Fog; Check List Here

Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday and the season’s longest fog spell which crippled road, rail and air traffic movement. India Meteorological Department officials said the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, recorded visibility levels below 1,000 metres from 8.30 pm on Sunday to 4.30 pm on Monday.

The visibility levels reduced to 50 metres at Palam and 25 metres at the Safdarjung observatory and the Ridge weather station early in the morning, an official of the IMD said.

Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital.

Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport. pic.twitter.com/pYkK4fXMmz — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

A total of 267 trains were delayed due to bad weather, a railway official said.

Satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum temperatures in the national capital rose marginally though.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius as against 1.9 degrees on Sunday, which is the lowest in January in two years and the second lowest in the month since 2013.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than most hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Chamba (8.7 degrees), Dalhousie (9 degrees), Dharamshala (9.2 degrees), Shimla (10.3 degrees), Manali (6 degrees), Kangra (8.9 degrees), Dehradun (6.5 degrees), Mussoorie (11.3 degrees), Nainital (6 degrees), Mukteshwar (7.6 degrees) and Tehri (9.2 degrees), according to the IMD.