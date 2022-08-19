New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said CBI officials have reached his residence in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. “CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1,” tweets Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia as a CBI team reaches his residence.Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Shares New York Times' Frontpage Featuring Manish Sisodia In Response To CBI Raids
CBI Raids Manish Sisodia’s Residence: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- Section 144 imposed around Supreme Court and in the New Delhi district. Earlier, prohibitory orders were clamped around Sisodia’s residence and Mathura road area.
- Heavy police deployment outside Sisodia’s residence.
- AAP worker Sarita Singh, who was detained by Delhi Police, said that no matter how many inquiries are conducted, Sisodia’s spirit will not be broken. She asserted that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s “politics of education and health” won’t be stopped either.
- “The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the ‘misuse’ argument and the honest end up paying the price,” tweeted Pawan Khera, communication head of the Congress. Khera was advisor to Late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who lost power to the AAP in 2013. Dikshit ruled Delhi for 15 years.
- CBI raids underway at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
“They raided Arvind Kejriwal, found four mufflers. And all they will find in Manish Sisodia’s home are pencils, notebooks and geometry boxes,” Chaddha said.
- It’s laughable. No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It’s the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times’ front page daily if someone can buy them, said AAP MP Raghav Chadha on BJP’s Kapil Mishra’s tweet.
- We used to speak of 2 models-Education & Healthcare. To stop this, Health Min Satyendar Jain was jailed&they’re preparing to jail Manish Sisodia too. They want to destroy our models of Health & Education & arrest ministers so that Kejriwal model is destroyed: AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
- Seeing the public support & rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP & PM Modi are scared. They’ve unleashed agencies like CBI on our people & leaders. There is only one goal – finish Kejriwal: AAP MP Raghav Chadha .
- CBI conducts raids at premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna
- Senior AAP leader & Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha will address a press conference today (Aug 19) at 1:15 pm at 206 Rouse Avenue.
- God is with us, says Kejriwal after CBI raids his deputy Sisodia.
- BJP has two hands, CBI and ED. They did the same in Bengal and Maharashtra. There were raids on Satyendar Jain as well. This is a tactic to suppress the opposition. Nothing has been found in the raids, said TMC MP Saugata Roy.
- AAP MLAs and workers gather outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
CBI officials reach the residence of Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari in Delhi.
- “Today Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there’ll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn’t easy to appear on the front page of New York Times &bring an Education Revolution in Delhi”, Kejriwal hits out at Centre.
- “CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won’t stop”, Kejriwal told reporters while addressing a presser.
- Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “This isn’t the first raid. In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot – but nothing was found. They won’t get anything even now.”
- “No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi”, Union Min Anurag Thakur attacked the AAP-led government.
- “We were hearing about happenings in Delhi Govt. Surprising that raids didn’t happen earlier. Be it liquor case, construction of rooms in schools, teachers recrutiment, wherever you see, there should’ve been 10 CBI raids”, saod Sandeep Dikshit,Congress.
- Reacting to the CBI’s action, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they will fully cooperate in the investigations. “CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too”, the Delhi CM said in a tweet.
- Meanwhile, searches are underway at over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas. “CBI raids 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with excise policy case, including Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence”, a CBI official said. The 21 locations being raided by CBI also include the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.
AAP’s Excise Policy Over Which CBI Raided Manish Sisodia’s House
- The Delhi government last month decided to revert to old excise policy that was prevailing before implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22 from November 17, 2021. The decision came in the wake of Lt Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.
- In the current excise policy that will end on August 31, retail licenses were issued to private firms for 32 zones and 849 vends. The retail liquor business under the Excise Policy 2021-22 had failed to stabilise due to issues related to constraints of opening vends in non conforming areas and effects of rebates and schemes on the sale by different licensees.
- The Delhi government, that had quit the retail liquor business after implementing Excise Policy 2021-22, will be back into running alcohol vends from September 1. A committee has also been formed by the government to prepare a fresh Excise policy expectedly within six months.