New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said CBI officials have reached his residence in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. “CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1,” tweets Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia as a CBI team reaches his residence.Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Shares New York Times' Frontpage Featuring Manish Sisodia In Response To CBI Raids