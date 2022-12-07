Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Paharganj, Pandav Nagar, Palam, Patparganj, Pitampura And Paschim Vihar
Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Paharganj, Palam, Pandav Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Patparganj, and Pitampura. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The BJP won the Paharganj, Pandav Nagar, Palam, Patparganj, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar seats by defeating their rival AAP in a close fight. Counting of votes for these wards is done with the BJP managing to win all six wards. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP- in the MCD Polls and has taken over the civic body.
Final results from these wards:
Paharganj Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Manish Chadda Wins.
Palam Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Seema Pandit wins.
Pandav Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Yashpal Singh Wins
Paschim Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Vineet Vohra wins.
Patparganj Ward election Results 2022: BJP’s Renu Chaudhary wins.
Pitampura Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Amit Nagpal wins.
