Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Paharganj, Pandav Nagar, Palam, Patparganj, Pitampura And Paschim Vihar

Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Paharganj, Palam, Pandav Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Patparganj, and Pitampura. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:08 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The BJP won the Paharganj, Pandav Nagar, Palam, Patparganj, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar seats by defeating their rival AAP in a close fight. Counting of votes for these wards is done with the BJP managing to win all six wards. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP- in the MCD Polls and has taken over the civic body.

Live Updates

  • 2:31 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Final results from these wards:

    Paharganj Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Manish Chadda Wins.

    Palam Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Seema Pandit wins.

    Pandav Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Yashpal Singh Wins.

    Paschim Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Vineet Vohra wins.

    Patparganj Ward election Results 2022: BJP’s Renu Chaudhary wins.

    Pitampura Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Amit Nagpal wins.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Patparganj Ward election Results 2022: BJP’s Renu Chaudhary wins.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Palam Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Seema Pandit wins.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    Latest Trends:


    Paharganj Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Manish Chadda Wins.

    Palam Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Seema Pandit is leading.

    Pandav Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Yashpal Singh Wins.

    Paschim Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Vineet Vohra wins.

    Patparganj Ward election Results 2022: AAP’s Seema is leading.

    Pitampura Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Sanju Jain is leading.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Pandav Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Yashpal Singh Wins

  • 11:07 AM IST
    Latest Trend At 11 AM

    LIVE Paharganj Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Manish Chadda is leading.

    LIVE Palam Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Seema Pandit is leading.

    LIVE Pandav Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Yashpal Singh is leading
    LIVE Paschim Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Vineet Vohra is leading.
    LIVE Patparganj Ward election Results 2022: AAP’s Seema is leading.
    LIVE Pitampura Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Sanju Jain is leading
  • 11:02 AM IST

    Pitampura Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Sanju Jain is leading now.

  • 9:30 AM IST
    LIVE Paharganj Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Amar Nath is leading.

    LIVE Palam Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Seema Pandit is leading.


    LIVE Pandav Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Yashpal Singh is leading

    LIVE Paschim Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Vineet Vohra is leading.

    LIVE Patparganj Ward election Results 2022: AAP’s Seema is leading.

    LIVE Pitampura Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Amit Nagpal is leading
  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Setback for BJP as AAP’s Amar Nath is leading Paharganj seat in early trends.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 3:08 PM IST