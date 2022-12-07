live

MCD Election Results 2022: BJP’s Wins From Preet Vihar, Prem Nagar, Pooth Khurd; AAP Bags Pooth Kalan And Pul Pehladpur

Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from six wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Pooth Kalan, Pooth Kurd, Preet Vihar, Paschim Vihar, Prem Nagar and Pul Pehladpur. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:09 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Final results for Pooth Kalan, Pooth Kurd, Preet Vihar, Paschim Vihar, Prem Nagar and Pul Pehladpur wards are out. The BJP won Preet Vihar, Prem Nagar, and Pooth Khurd while the AAP managed to win Pooth Kalan and Pul Pehladpur. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP in the MCD Polls and has taken over the civic body.

Final results from these wards:

Preet Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Ramesh Kumar Garg Wins.
Pooth Kalan Ward Election Results 2022:AAP’s Ritu Mukesh Kumar Wins
Pooth Khurd Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Anju Devi wins.
Prem Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Neela Kumar wins.
Pul Pehladpur Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Rakesh Lohia wins.
