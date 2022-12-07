live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar, Raj Nagar; While BJP Bags Punjabi Bagh, Raghubir Nagar

Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Punjabi Bagh, Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar, Raghubir Nagar and Raj Nagar. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

MCD Election Results 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The final results for Punjabi Bagh, Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar, Raghubir Nagar and Raj Nagar wards are out now. The AAP managed to win Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar and Raj Nagar while the BJP bagged Raghubir Nagar and Punjabi Bagh seats. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP- in the MCD Polls and has taken over the civic body.

Final results from these wards:

Punjabi Bagh Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Suman Tyagi wins.

Pushp Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arun Navariya wins.

Quraish Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Shamim Bano wins.

Raghubir Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Urmila Gangwal wins.

Raj Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Poonam Bhardwaj Wins.

Load More