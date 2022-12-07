live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar, Raj Nagar; While BJP Bags Punjabi Bagh, Raghubir Nagar

Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Punjabi Bagh, Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar, Raghubir Nagar and Raj Nagar. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:09 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The final results for Punjabi Bagh, Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar, Raghubir Nagar and Raj Nagar wards are out now. The AAP managed to win Pushp Vihar, Quraish Nagar and Raj Nagar while the BJP bagged Raghubir Nagar and Punjabi Bagh seats. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP- in the MCD Polls and has taken over the civic body.

Also Read:

Final results from these wards:

Punjabi Bagh Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Suman Tyagi wins.
Pushp Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arun Navariya wins.
Quraish Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Shamim Bano wins.
Raghubir Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Urmila Gangwal wins.
Raj Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Poonam Bhardwaj Wins.

Live Updates

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 12:50 PM IST
    Latest Updates

    Punjabi Bagh Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Suman Tyagi is leading.
    Pushp Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arun Navariya wins.
    Quraish Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Shamim Bano wins.
    Raghubir Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Urmila Gangwal wins.
    Raj Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Poonam Bhardwaj Wins.
  • 12:01 PM IST

    Raj Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Poonam Bhardwaj Wins.

  • 11:36 AM IST
    Raj Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Poonam Bhardwaj is leading now.

    BJP’s Aruna Rawat who was earlier leading is now trailing.

  • 10:09 AM IST
    Punjabi Bagh Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Suman Tyagi is leading.
    Pushp Vihar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Naresh is leading.
    Quraish Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Shamim Bano is leading.
    Raghubir Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Urmila Gangwal is leading.
    Raj Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Aruna Rawat is leading.
  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP’s Samina Raza is leading from Quraish Nagar seat.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: AAP surges ahead, touches the magic figure in early trends. Congress is languishing at the bottom with only 3 seats.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Early trends in favour of AAP. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

  • 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Counting of votes begin

