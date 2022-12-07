live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Bags Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Nagar; BJP Wins Rajouri Garden, Ram Nagar East, Ram Nagar

Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Rajinder Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar East and Ramesh Nagar. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:10 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

MCD Election Results 2022
MCD Election Results 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP managed to bag Rajinder Nagar and Ramesh Nagar wards while the BJP won the Rajouri Garden, Ram Nagar and Ram Nagar East seats. Counting for these wards is done. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP- in the MCD Polls and is likely to take over the civic body.

Final results:

Rajinder Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arti Chawla wins.
Rajouri Garden Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Shashi Talwar Wins.
Ram Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Kamal Bagri Wins.
Ram Nagar East Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Chandra Prakash Sharma wins.
Ramesh Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Punit Rai Wins

Live Updates

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 2:36 PM IST

  • 1:19 PM IST
    Ram Nagar East Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Chandra Prakash Sharma wins.
  • 12:10 PM IST

    Latest updates on these wards:

    Rajinder Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arti Chawla wins.
    Rajouri Garden Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Shashi Talwar Wins.
    Ram Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Kamal Bagri is leading.
    Ram Nagar East Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Anil Gautam is leading.
    Ramesh Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Punit Rai Wins
  • 11:40 AM IST
    Latest Trends At 11:30AM

    Rajinder Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arti Chawla is leading.
    Rajouri Garden Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Shashi Talwar is leading.
    Ram Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Kamal Bagri is leading.
    Ram Nagar East Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Anil Gautam is leading.
    Ramesh Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: Independent candidate Raj Kumar Khurana is leading.
  • 10:23 AM IST
    Rajinder Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Manika Nischal is leading.
    Rajouri Garden Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Priya Chandela is leading.
    Ram Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Dharmender Kumar is leading.
    Ram Nagar East Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Anil Gautam is leading.
    Ramesh Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: Independent candidate Raj Kumar Khurana is leading.
  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: AAP is again leading, touching the 126 mark. The battle gets really tight with BJP and AAP fighting a see-saw battle. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP surges ahead of AAP, about to touch the magic figure, in early trends. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: AAP surging ahead of BJP in early trends. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

  • 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Counting of votes begin

Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:06 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 3:10 PM IST