Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Bags Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Nagar; BJP Wins Rajouri Garden, Ram Nagar East, Ram Nagar

Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: India.com is here with the latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Rajinder Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar East and Ramesh Nagar. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

MCD Election Results 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP managed to bag Rajinder Nagar and Ramesh Nagar wards while the BJP won the Rajouri Garden, Ram Nagar and Ram Nagar East seats. Counting for these wards is done. However, the AAP outperformed the BJP- in the MCD Polls and is likely to take over the civic body.

Final results:

Rajinder Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Arti Chawla wins.

Rajouri Garden Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Shashi Talwar Wins.

Ram Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Kamal Bagri Wins.

Ram Nagar East Ward Election Results 2022: BJP’s Chandra Prakash Sharma wins.

Ramesh Nagar Ward Election Results 2022: AAP’s Punit Rai Wins

