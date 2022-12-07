live

Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Saboli, Sadar Bazar, Sagarpur; BJP Takes Sadatpur, Sadh Nagar

MCD Result LIVE Updates: AAP bagged Saboli, Sadar Bazar, Sagarpur wards while BJP takes Sadatpur, Sadh Nagar.

The counting for the MCD election 2022 will begin soon.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent.

A low turnout of 50.47% was recorded during the polling for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 on Sunday (December 4). Due to delimitation, there are only 250 seats in Delhi MCD Elections 2022. In 2017, BJP won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in 2017. Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

Over 1,300 candidates from different political parties were in the contest for the Civic body polls in Delhi. The AAP and BJP are fighting on all seats. The counting for the MCD election 2022 will begin soon.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Saboli Naresh Pal Jaswant Singh Hari Prakash Bahadur AAP candidate Jaswant Singh wins Sadar Bazar Manisha Sharma Usha Sharma Pinki Jain AAP candidate Usha Sharma Wins Sadatpur Varsha Rekha Tyagi Neeta Bisht BJP candidate Neeta Bisht wins Sadh Nagar Praveen Dogra Sangeeta Inder Kaur BJP Candidate Inder Kaur Wins Sagarpur Geeta Rajput Simmi Yadav Poonam Jindal AAP Candidate Simmi Yadav Wins

