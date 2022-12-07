live

Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Saboli, Sadar Bazar, Sagarpur; BJP Takes Sadatpur, Sadh Nagar

MCD Result LIVE Updates: AAP bagged Saboli, Sadar Bazar, Sagarpur wards while BJP takes Sadatpur, Sadh Nagar.

Updated: December 7, 2022 4:24 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The counting for the MCD election 2022 will begin soon.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent.

A low turnout of 50.47% was recorded during the polling for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 on Sunday (December 4). Due to delimitation, there are only 250 seats in Delhi MCD Elections 2022. In 2017, BJP won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in 2017. Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

Over 1,300 candidates from different political parties were in the contest for the Civic body polls in Delhi. The AAP and BJP are fighting on all seats. The counting for the MCD election 2022 will begin soon.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

SaboliNaresh Pal

Jaswant Singh

Hari Prakash Bahadur AAP candidate Jaswant Singh wins
Sadar BazarManisha Sharma Usha SharmaPinki JainAAP candidate Usha Sharma Wins
SadatpurVarsha Rekha TyagiNeeta BishtBJP candidate Neeta Bisht wins
Sadh NagarPraveen DograSangeeta Inder KaurBJP Candidate Inder Kaur Wins
SagarpurGeeta Rajput

Simmi Yadav

Poonam JindalAAP Candidate Simmi Yadav Wins

Live Updates

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate Jaswant Singh Wins Saboli Ward.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate Simmi Yadav Wins Sagarpur Ward

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Inder Kaur Wins Sadh Nagar Ward.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Neeta Bisht Wins Sadatpur ward.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Candidate Usha Sharma Wins Sadar Bazar ward.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Check details for Sadh Nagar ward

    There are 6 contestants in the fray from Sadh Nagar ward in these elections. Here is a List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sangeeta (AAP), Inder Kaur (BJP), Praveen Dogra (INC), Anju Kumari (IND), Meenakshi (IND), Manju Soni (IND).

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP candidate Neeta Bisht wins. Check candidates name and status here

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    1. Neeta Bisht BJP WON

    2. Varsha INC LOST

    3. Rekha Tyagi AAP LOST

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP candidate Neeta Bisht wins

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP candidate Usha Sharma wins

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS

    Usha Sharma AAP LEAD

    Pinki Sharma BJP Lost

    Manisha Sharma INC Lost

    Madhu Bala IND Lost

    Jyoti OTHERS Lost

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 4:24 PM IST