Work From Home Order For Govt Employees REVOKED; Offices to Function in Full Capacity as AQI Improves | Highlights

Work From Home LIVE: All eyes are set on the Delhi government as it is set to take a big decision regarding revoking the work-from-home order and reopening primary schools on Monday, November 7.

Work From Home LIVE News Updates: As the air quality index (AQI) improved marginally across the national capital, the 50% work-for-home order for government employees has been revoked. “Work-from-home order for Delhi government staff is revoked. Government offices reopened from Monday with full capacity,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The decision was taken at the high-level meeting chaired by the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Last week, the deteriorating pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures including closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff. Besides, several other restrictions like a ban on construction activities, diesel vehicles were also imposed to reduce pollution.

