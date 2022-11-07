Work From Home Order For Govt Employees REVOKED; Offices to Function in Full Capacity as AQI Improves | Highlights

Work From Home LIVE: All eyes are set on the Delhi government as it is set to take a big decision regarding revoking the work-from-home order and reopening primary schools on Monday, November 7.

Updated: November 7, 2022 1:53 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Work From Home
Work From Home LIVE News Updates

Work From Home LIVE News Updates: As the air quality index (AQI) improved marginally across the national capital, the 50% work-for-home order for government employees has been revoked. “Work-from-home order for Delhi government staff is revoked. Government offices reopened from Monday with full capacity,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The decision was taken at the high-level meeting chaired by the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai  to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Last week, the deteriorating pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures including closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff. Besides, several other restrictions like a ban on construction activities, diesel vehicles were also imposed to reduce pollution.

Live Updates

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 1:24 PM IST

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: Besides directing govt offices to work in full capacity, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government ordered primary schools to reopen from November 9.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: Though the government has revoked WFH order, ban on private demolition and construction work will continue, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: Directions for work from home amended and offices functioning at full capacity from today, said Gopal Rai, addressing a press conference.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: Delhi government has lifted curbs as air quality index (AQI) improved marginally.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: Offices to work in full capacity as Delhi AQI improves marginally, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: AAP government revokes work-from-home order for government employees.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: At present, several companies—like IBM India, Infosys, are allowing their employees to work from home.

