LIVE Work From Home: Will Delhi Revoke WFH Order For Govt Employees? BIG Decision Expected Shortly

Work From Home LIVE: All eyes are set on the Delhi government as it is set to take a big decision regarding revoking the work-from-home order and reopening primary schools on Monday, November 7.

Updated: November 7, 2022 12:06 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Work From Home LIVE News Updates: All eyes are set on the Delhi government as it is set to take a big decision regarding revoking the work-from-home order and reopening primary schools on Monday, November 7. Last week, the deteriorating pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures including closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff. Besides, several other restrictions like a ban on construction activities, diesel vehicles were also imposed to reduce pollution.

Today, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. A decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at the meeting.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: At present, several companies—like IBM India, Infosys, are allowing their employees to work from home.

  • 12:03 PM IST
    LIVE Work From Home: At present, WFH is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a SEZ unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees.
  • 12:03 PM IST
    LIVE Work From Home: The commerce ministry is reportedly planning to allow 100% WFH for employees of units in SEZs.
  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE Work From Home: Earlier last week, the commerce ministry held discussions with stakeholders special economic zones (SEZs) on the issue of work from home.

  • 11:50 AM IST
    LIVE Work From Home: The Centre’s air quality panel had directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.
  • 11:49 AM IST
    LIVE Work From Home: As the air pollution in the capital ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Sunday, the CAQM directed authorities to lift the curbs.

Published Date: November 7, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Updated Date: November 7, 2022 12:06 PM IST