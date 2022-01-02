New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the media today on the COVID19 situation in the city. This comes a day after Delhi’s daily COVID-19 case count crossed 2000-mark after seven months and recorded a massive surge in daily COVID-19 infections with 2,716 fresh cases on Saturday. This is the highest since May 21 and a 51 percent jump from a day earlier, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent.Also Read - Delhi: Water Supply To Remain Affected In These Areas Tomorrow; Check List Here

The positivity rate has risen to 3.64 percent from 0.55 percent on December 26.

The city on Saturday recorded 351 cases of Omicron. There were only 142 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 on Monday. Out of 2,716 fresh infections recorded on Saturday, south Delhi has registered the maximum number of cases at 372, followed by west district (356), northwest (323), southeast (314) and Central Delhi (278). The city also recorded one death.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on the other hand, said that as of now, the Covid situation in the national capital is under control. “Delhi government is ready to fight any variant of Covid with full force. We have the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and stop the spread of Coronavirus,” Jain said.

The Health Minister said that according to the experts, the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant, and hence the patients need not be admitted to the hospital, adding that at present, no Omicron patient is in need of oxygen.

“Prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times,” he said.

“Delhi has appropriate and enough infrastructure and vaccination centres to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day. Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate the teenagers in the 15-18 years age group. We have a full stock of booster dose available for the vaccinating the people of Delhi,” he said.

He claimed that keeping in view the ongoing situation, more than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for the children. All the healthcare workers are being trained and instructed properly for the treatment of Coronavirus. There is no separate treatment for the different variants of the virus, he said.

“People are demanding Omicron test these days. This is to inform them that the information on Omicron is necessary only for the government and policy makers so that it can ensure the system works accordingly. Patients will not get to know anything new about the variant, because the treatment process for other variants is exactly the same as the Omicron variant,” he said.

On Tuesday, the DDMA had declared the “yellow alert” under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

The GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) for designated four levels of alerts.

After the “yellow alert”, further restrictions are imposed at advanced stages of “amber”, “orange” and “red” with a higher number of new cases and hospitalisations.