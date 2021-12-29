New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided not impose any fresh curbs in the national capital in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. Lt Governor Anil Baijal today chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA that was attended by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to the reports, it was decided at the meeting that prevailing curbs under ‘Yellow Alert’ will continue at the moment.Also Read - New Year Celebrations To Remain Muted In Metro Cities Amid Omicron Surge. Check List Of Curbs Here

The authorities decided ‘Amber Alert’ will not be imposed even though positivity rate has crossed 1 per cent in the last two days. The government will remain in a wait and watch mode. Also Read - Will Karnataka Lift Night Curfew Ahead of New Year? CM Bommai to Review COVID Restrictions Tomorrow Amid Opposition From Businesses

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded a massive spike in Covid cases just hours after Delhi government imposed a set of restrictions under the ‘Yellow Alert’ — 496 new cases and one death have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a 50 per cent jump. Also Read - Breaking: Maharashtra Releases Fresh Guidelines for New Year's Celebrations | Check SOPs Here

The Delhi government also announced fresh restrictions as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the rising Covid-19 cases and fast-spreading Omicron variant in the city. According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.