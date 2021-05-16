New Delhi: As lockdown in Delhi has been extended, metro services in the capital on all its lines shall remain suspended till further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today extended the ongoing lockdown by one more week in Delhi to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Extended By One More Week, All Restrictions to Remain in Place Till May 24

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

In the wake of extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19 by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended till further notice. Any change in services will be notified. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 16, 2021

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin. This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases.

However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 62,059, conducted on Saturday. Delhi had reported 6,430 cases on Saturday, the lowest since April 7, with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip.