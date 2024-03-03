‘New Bedsheets’: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Breaks Silence After Ticket Snub

Ramesh Bidhuri likened the BJP giving tickets to fresh faces with "guests" who are treated well by their host and made to sleep in "new bedsheets" while the hosts themselves make do with old sheets.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in Lok Sabha. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Sunday reacted to the party’s decision of denying him a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, expressing confidence that the ruling party must have put a lot of thought behind their decision to deny tickets to four sitting MPs in Delhi.

Trending Now

Talking to reporters, Ramesh Bidhuri likened the BJP giving tickets to fresh faces with “guests” who are treated well by their host and made to sleep in “new bedsheets” while the hosts themselves make do with old sheets.

You may like to read

“When guests come to our home, the residents sleep on old sheets while new bedsheets are laid out for the guests,” the South Delhi MP said in his unique take on the ticket snub.

‘We are family’

Bidhuri asserted that the new faces are the “guests” while the old guard are like family members who are duty-bound to take the party forward and work towards maintaining its reputation and dignity. “Hum toh ghar ke log hain (we are part of the family),” the BJP leader said, while asserting the the BJP is not a dynastic or family party and their decision (of denying him a ticket) must have come after a lot of thought.

Ramesh Bidhuri controversy

Notably, Ramesh Bidhuri was embroiled in a massive controversy last year when he allegedly made communally charged remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the Chandrayan-3 mission in Lok Sabha.

Following his offensive remarks against Ali, Bidhuri was reportedly served a show-cause notice by BJP chief JP Nadda and his derogatory remarks were later expunged from parliamentary records.

BJP Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi

The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his Gandhinagar bastion in Gujarat.

In its first list, the ruling party announced five candidates for Delhi, fielding Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, the same constituency he previously won from in the 2019 polls.

Notably, the BJP has snubbed four sitting MPs in the national capital, including Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been replaced by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. The three other MPs are Meenakshi Lekhi, Harsh Vardhan and Parvesh Verma.

As per the BJP’s list, Kamaljeet Sehrawat has been fielded from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, while Praveen Khandelwal, Confederation of All India Traders chief, will contest from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

The BJP also named late leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, who is set to make her poll debut. She has been fielded from New Delhi constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.