New Delhi: After the Delhi government issued a yellow alert in the national capital, long queues of commuters were seen outside metro stations and at the bus stops on Thursday. The public transport commuters, especially the office-goers, faced difficulty as they had to wait for long hours to reach their destination.Also Read - Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Announces Night Curfew Starting Monday Amid Looming Omicron Scare

This comes after the Delhi government issued new guidelines for both metros and DTC buses to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity owing to the rising COVID and Omicron cases. The guidelines have been issued under the state government’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) accounted earlier. “Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel”, a government order said. Also Read - On Camera: 2 Men Brutally Attacked With Rocks Over ₹3,000 in South Delhi, One Dead

“We have to leave our house 2 hours before the scheduled time. Here on the bus, they don’t take passengers, but at the bus stand, the crowd is gathered. We have to stand for hours because of which we are late for our work,” a commuter told ANI. Tired of standing in the queue, a commuter said, “I have been standing in the queue for over an hour. Now, I am late for the office. It would have been better to shut down the Metro service altogether.” Also Read - DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 Offering 18,335 Flats: Here's How to Apply, Eligibility & Other Details

Here are pictures from the scene:

It should be noted that Delhi has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases at 263 (as of now) followed by Maharashtra at 450. The state government has imposed yellow alert restrictions to avoid further spread.

Travel restrictions on New Year’s eve

The Delhi Traffic Police Thursday said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year, particularly in and around commercial hubs such as Connaught Place.

“Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles,” said JCP (traffic) Vivek Kishore.

“No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road- Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station) among other such roads, he said, adding only those with valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants will be allowed,” he added.