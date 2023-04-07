Looking For a Job Abroad? THIS Fake Placement Agency In Delhi Duped Over 100 Applicants; Here's How

Home

Looking For a Job Abroad? THIS Fake Placement Agency In Delhi Duped Over 100 Applicants Seeking Opportunities Overseas

The police said that they have recovered 68 Indian passports of the victims, fake job offer letters of a Chinese company and copies of fake e-air tickets of Turkey and Ethiopia from the possession of the accused.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake placement agency which has duped over 100 people after promising job opportunities overseas. The cops have also arrested three men for faking people with high paying jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia.

The accused have been identified as 33-year-old Sohail Nijam 32-year-old Afroj Alam and 42-year-old Parvej Alam. According to police, the three men wanted to lead a lavish lifestyle and chose the way of crime by setting up a fake company in the name of ‘AR Enterprises’.

The Modus Operandi

They advertised the firm on social media and created a fake website where they placed recruitment ads for foreign jobs that never existed, police said.

During interrogation, the accused told police they posted fake details on their website about high paying jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia and sent fake job offer letters through WhatsApp to their victims in lieu of payment, said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The accused also kept passports of the victims with them.

The matter came to light when one Dilawar Singh approached Sarita Vihar Police Station with a complaint saying he was cheated of Rs 1 lakh by people from A R Enterprises, which offered jobs in Turkey and Ethiopia.

“He made payment of Rs one lakh to the accused through online mode and cash in lieu of getting a job in overseas companies. In return, they gave him e-visa, job offer letter and air ticket which were found to be fake. After receiving the amount, the accused also stopped receiving phone calls of the complainant,” said Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 468, 467, and 471 related to forgery and cheating of the Indian Penal Code and section 24 of Emigration Act, the officer said.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and bank account details, a police team apprehended Sohail Nijam and during the course of investigation, he confessed to his crime. At his instance, his associates Afroj Alam and Parvej Alam were apprehended from their residences respectively,” Deo said.

Police also froze the bank account belonging to the alleged frauds with approximately RS 50-60 lakh in it, he said.

Police are trying to nab their other associates, he added.

