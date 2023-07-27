Home

News

Delhi

Maharashtra Gold Trader Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Karol Bagh; 1 Employee Arrested

Maharashtra Gold Trader Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Karol Bagh; 1 Employee Arrested

The 42-year-old victim was identified as Pratap Jadhav, a resident of Maharashtra's Sangli district and a well-known gold trader in the city.

Maharashtra Gold Trader Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Karol Bagh; 1 Employee Arrested

New Delhi: A gold trader was stabbed to death by four men inside his office in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Wednesday. The 42-year-old victim was identified as Pratap Jadhav, a resident of Maharashtra’s Sangli district and a well-known gold trader in the city. According to police, on Wednesday night at around 10.45 p.m., the Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident inside a house in Beadonpura area.

Trending Now

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Jadhav lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries. “The police recovered cash amounting to Rs 39.50 lakhs from the room where the body was found. After examining the CCTV footage near the scene of the crime, four suspects were identified. Among them, two were employees of the deceased identified as Ganesh and Sudeep,” the official told IANS.

You may like to read

“Sudeep, a resident of Karnataka, has been apprehended through local intelligence. A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the remaining accused, who are still at large. Further investigation is underway to connect all the pieces of evidence.”

A case of culpable homicide amounting to murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged at Karol Bagh police station.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES