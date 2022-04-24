New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in Narela on the outskirts of the National Capital on Sunday afternoon. It was brought under control after over an hour, said the officials adding that no one was injured in the incident.Also Read - Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Godown Near Pratap Nagar Metro Station In Delhi

According to the Fire Department, they got a call about the incident at around 3 p.m. and initially, five tenders were rushed to the spot. On seeing the scale of the blaze, five more tenders were rushed there.

The fire officials were assisted by the Delhi Police in the rescue operation.

The firefighters who were pressed into service took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

The fire officials said that the cause of the fire was not yet known but a short circuit was suspected.