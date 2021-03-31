New Delhi: A major fire today broke out at a readymade garments factory in Raghupura Part-2, Gandhinagar. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far. Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Safdarjung Hospital, 60 ICU Patients Shifted

The blaze was reported around 8.15 am after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service official said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Prior to this, a fire was reported at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The fire is under control. According to reports, 60 patients have been evacuated from the ICU ward.