New Delhi: A fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Monday gutting more than 35 shanties. There were no human casualties in the incident, the officials said. A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five cattle died in the incident, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said.Also Read - 2 Dead, 4 Injured After Building Collapses In South Delhi's Satya Niketan | Top Points

Delhi | A fire broke out in about 35-40 shanties at Joga Bai Extention, Batla House, Jamia Nagar. Total 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site, no casualty reported: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Also Read - Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Godown Near Pratap Nagar Metro Station In Delhi

“Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm,” he said. Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Also Read - Delhi Logs Over 1,000 Fresh COVID Cases For 3rd Day In Row; Positivity Rate At 4.48% | Top Points