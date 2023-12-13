Major Security Breach At Lok Sabha: 2 People Jump From Visitors’ Gallery, Hurl Gas-Emitting Objects

Security breach reported inside Lok Sabha as 2 people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Details awaited.

New Delhi: Security breach reported inside Lok Sabha as 2 people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Details awaited.

Trending Now

#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

You may like to read

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said, “All those who come here – be it visitors or reporters – they don’t carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha…”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.