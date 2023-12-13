Top Recommended Stories

Major Security Breach At Lok Sabha: 2 People Jump From Visitors’ Gallery, Hurl Gas-Emitting Objects

Security breach reported inside Lok Sabha as 2 people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Details awaited.

Updated: December 13, 2023 1:30 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Major Security Breach At Lok Sabha: 2 People Jump From Visitors' Gallery, Hurl Gas-Emitting Objects

New Delhi: Security breach reported inside Lok Sabha as 2 people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Details awaited.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said, “All those who come here – be it visitors or reporters – they don’t carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha…”

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.