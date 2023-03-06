Home

News

Delhi

Man Accused of Cheating Dies by Jumping Off Delhi’s Kamla Market Police Station

Man Accused of Cheating Dies by Jumping Off Delhi’s Kamla Market Police Station

There was a complaint against the man for cheating Head Constable Ajeet Singh of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a job.

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man allegedly died after jumping off the third floor of Kamla Market police station in Delhi on Sunday, police said. The man, identified as Anand Verma who was accused of cheating a policeman was called to the Kamla Market police station by the complainant, Head Constable Ajeet Singh. Verma was a resident of Uttam Nagar.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm on Sunday. “…police personnel on the ground floor noticed his vulnerability and raised an alarm. He was requested not to jump but he didn’t pay heed to anyone and jumped to the ground,” said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

You may like to read

He was rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital in a PCR van. However, he succumbed to the injuries and was declared dead at 4.15 pm, he said. “There was a complaint against him for cheating HC Ajeet Singh of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a job. Singh, who is posted in Kamla Market, had filed the complaint. He brought Verma to the police station for enquiry. As per Singh, Verma was released after initial questioning as he had promised to return the money. However, Verma ran towards the third floor and jumped,” the DCP said.

The constable has been suspended and further departmental action is being taken against him, a senior police officer said. “Singh has been suspended and subsequent departmental action will be taken against him. Information has been sent to concerned authorities,” the senior officer said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.