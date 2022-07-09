New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 12 lakh after introducing himself as an assistant commandant in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at a matrimonial website, according to police officials. The accused has been identified as Ashish Kukreti, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, they said.Also Read - 22-Year-Old Mother Of Two Brutally Killed In Delhi For Refusing Sexual Advances

On June 4, a woman, a resident of Vasant Kunj, lodged a complaint wherein she alleged that a person had approached her through a matrimonial app on April 25 and they became friends after that, a senior police officer said. Later, they exchanged mobile numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp, he said.

She also alleged that the accused introduced himself as an ITBP assistant commandant and borrowed money on the pretext of paying medical expenses of the family. He also told her that his brother and mother have died and asked for money for the body clearance from the hospital, the officer said.

The complainant transferred about Rs 12 lakh to the accused person’s bank account, he said. During enquiry, it was found that the man has five fake profiles at the matrimonial app under different names, the officer said.

Police conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused and apprehended him. At his instance, one mobile phone, two SIM cards and one ATM card were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Kukreti holds a BCA degree and he used to befriend women for marriage’ on different matrimonial websites/apps with fake profiles carrying different names and photos and cheated them.

In the resent case, he introduced himself to the complainant as an assistant commandant in the ITBP and duped her on the pretext of a medical emergency, etc. He was previously involved in a case of cheating at Mohan Garden police station here, police said.