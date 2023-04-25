Home

Man Dragged For 200 Meters In Delhi’s Firoz Shah Road After Being Hit By Car

Soon after the incident was reported, Delhi Police reached the spot and took cognizance of the case, and seized the car involved in the accident.

The accused was chased by the public present on the spot and later handed over to the local police. PHOTO: ANI

New Delhi: In yet another road rage incident, a man was dragged for around 200 meters in Delhi’s Firoz Shah Road after being hit by a car on Tuesday night. Soon after the incident was reported, Delhi Police reached the spot and took cognizance of the case, and seized the car involved in the accident. However, the identities of those involved in the incident are not yet clear.

The injured person was driving a car and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and he is now out of danger, police said.

Giving details, Delhi Police said a Swift car hit a cycle rickshaw and dragged the cycle rickshaw puller. “The driver of the offending vehicle named Farman (25), resident of Ghaziabad’s Murad Nagar has been apprehended at the spot. The injured has been shifted to RML Hospital. Crime team arrived at the spot. Legal action is being taken,” Delhi police said.

#UPDATE | A Swift car hit a cycle rickshaw and dragged the cycle rickshaw puller. The driver of the offending vehicle named Farman (25), resident of Ghaziabad's Murad Nagar has been apprehended at the spot. The injured has been shifted to RML Hospital. Crime team arrived at the… — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Police said the accused was chased by the public present on the spot and later handed over to the local police.

This is not the first time that such incidents have happened in the national capital. In a similar incident earlier this year, a man was hit by a car and then dragged for half a kilometre on its bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden in January. After the incident was reported, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

The incident happened just two weeks after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year when her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres in Delhi Kanjhawala.

As per the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, the accused had ample opportunities to save the victim but continued to drive and knowingly dragged her with the car.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.