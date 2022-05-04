New Delhi: In a shocking incident that took place in an East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) run school, a man allegedly entered the classroom of a school in East Delhi and sexually assaulted two girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students. This was told by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Wednesday.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrest Key Accused From West Bengal

The DCW claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

A case in connection with the sexual assault of the girls at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) school in Bhajanpura has been registered by the Delhi Police, but the details of the incident were not disclosed.

There was no immediate reaction from the civic body officials about the stranger gaining entry to the classroom even as the DCW has issued a notice to the police and EDMC in connection with the matter.

The civic body-run schools have students up to class 5.

In its notice, the DCW said April 30, after the school assembly, students were waiting for their teacher inside the class when an unknown man entered the classroom.

“Allegedly he removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students,” the DCW said in its notice.

“This is a serious matter and warrants immediate action,” it said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the accused, said a senior police officer.

The DCW has sought from the police a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, whether the victims have been produced before a child welfare committee, and details of action taken against the class teacher and principal under the POCSO Act.

The DCW has sought a detailed action-taken report from the EDMC on the matter while the panel has sought the information by May 6.

(With agency inputs)