Man Giving Massage To Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain Is A Rape Accused: Reports
A few days back, CCTV footage was leaked where the jailed minister was seen getting a massage inside Tihar jail.
New Delhi: AAP’s jailed minister Satyendar Jain is once again embroiled in a fresh controversy as a report suggests that the man seen giving a massage to the minister is a prisoner in a rape case. Tihar jail sources on Tuesday confirmed that the man seen in the CCTV footage is not a physiotherapist but a prisoner in a rape case charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. A few days back, CCTV footage was leaked where the jailed minister was seen getting a massage inside Tihar jail. This led to a political slugfest with both BJP and AAP firing salvos at each other.
#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag
— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022
The 58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency had initiated the money-laundering investigation in the case on the basis of a First Information Report or FIR registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017.
Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had backed its jailed minister Satyendar Jain after a video went viral in which he is seen getting a foot massage inside Tihar Jail. Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia came down heavily on the BJP for bringing this video out. Sisodia in a press conference said, “BJP is playing petty politics by using a video of a sick man getting treatment inside jail. Acupressure is a part of his treatment alongside medicines.”
VIP Culture Common In Tihar Jail
As this video shocks people, the VIP culture inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail remains a common practice. Just recently in November, CCTV footage came out showing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is also inside the jail in a multimillion scam, enjoying luxurious privileges. The video showed him living alone in a big barrack which is generally shared by other inmates.
According to reports, he also had a mobile phone and his cell was covered with bedsheets to not let the cameras record illegal activities.
