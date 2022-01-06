New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping over a dozen woman doctors on the pretext of providing PG seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).Also Read - AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria's Important Message For Citizens As India's Omicron Tally Nears 1000-Mark | Read Here

According to Delhi Police, the 32-year-old man created several fake social media accounts claiming himself as a doctor. He allegedly cheated woman doctors, promising them PG seats in the medical college.

“He created fake Facebook profiles in the name of doctors and duped woman doctors,” said Benita Mary Jaikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.