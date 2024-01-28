Man Jumps In Front Of Delhi Metro Train At INA Station, Dies

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased was identified as a resident of Satya Niketan.

The CCTV cameras installed at the station recorded the entire incident. (File/PTI)

Delhi Metro: In yet another incident of dying by suicide involving the Delhi Metro, a 30-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro’s INA station, said an official on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased was identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Satya Niketan, Delhi.

The CCTV cameras installed at the station recorded the entire incident unfolding. The footage showed a man jumping from platform 2 in front of a Metro train headed towards Samaypur Badli.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a man jumping in front of the metro at INA station was received at around 7:30 p.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Singh was identified through a call, which came on his mobile phone,” said a senior police official adding, “The dead body was shifted to the mortuary at Trauma Centre and further investigation is underway to determine the motives behind Singh’s decision to take this tragic step.”

Delhi Police have started further investigation into the matter under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 174.

In November 2023, a woman around 40 years old died by suicide after jumping in front of the metro train at the Rajouri Garden metro station.

In October 2023, a 35-year-old man jumped in front of a metro train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

In September, a teenage girl was severely injured after she jumped in front of a metro at the Noida City Centre station.

In August, a 40-year-old man died after he jumped on the tracks at the Delhi Metro’s AIIMS metro station.

According to a report released in the first week of February 2022, at least 25 cases of attempted suicides were registered in 17 months where the victims chose the Delhi Metro to take their lives. According to statistics, 25 people tried to kill themselves on the tracks of the Delhi Metro between January 2018 and May 2019. It also revealed that between 2014 and 2018 there were 80 suicide bids inside Delhi Metro stations.

