Man Kills Wife He Bought For Rs 70,000; Dumps Body In Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Forest

Man Kills Wife He Bought For Rs 70,000 For Her ‘Behaviour’; Dumps Body In Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri Forest

A man allegedly strangled his wife whom he married after reportedly buying her for Rs 70,000 as he was unhappy with her "behaviour" and dumped her body in a forest area in southwest Delhi's Fatehpur Beri.

New Delhi: A man allegedly strangled his wife whom he married after reportedly buying her for Rs 70,000 as he was unhappy with her “behaviour” and dumped her body in a forest area in southwest Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. The police have arrested the accused husband, Dharamveer along with two of this accomplices, Arum and Satyavan for helping him in the crime. The case came to light when a passerby spotted a woman’s body in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri on Saturday and informed the police, news agency PTI reported, quoting police officials.

Police launched an investigation into the case and through technical and manual surveillance, the movement of an autorickshaw at around 1.40 am on Saturday was found suspicious, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. Following this the route of the autorickshaw was tracked and its registration number identified. Its driver Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band road.

Reportedly, on the day of murder, the three accompanied the woman on the pretext of dropping her off at the railway station. They took her near the Haryana border and strangled her. Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer. He confessed that he and his brother-in-laws Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near Haryana border and threw the body in the forest, the police officer said.

The driver told the police that he was aware of the topography of the area and the accused chose the forest area for the commission of crime and the disposal of the body, she said.

Arun said Dharamveer was not happy with the behaviour of his wife because she often eloped from her house for months without any information. He also revealed that nobody knows about the parents or the family background of the victim as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to a woman, the DCP said.

The accused told that Sweety never talked about her parents or family members. She only said that she hailed from Patna in Bihar, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman, they said.

The auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime has been seized, police said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress, the DCP said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused took the woman along with them on the pretext of dropping her at a railway station.

It is suspected that the victim’s husband gave money to an acquaintance of his wife. It is also not clear where the woman used to go after leaving her husband’s house, police said, adding that these facts are being verified.

(With PTI inputs)

