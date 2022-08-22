New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a man in Delhi for kidnapping, raping, and murdering a minor girl whose mother was in a relationship with the accused, said police sources. The accused committed the crime after the victim saw him in “a compromising position” with her mother, said Central District DCP Shweta Chauhan. He also mutilated the girl’s face and hid her body, Chauhan said.Also Read - Delhi Records 625 fresh COVID Cases, 7 Deaths On Monday

Delhi | One Rizwan alias Badshah arrested for kidnapping, raping & murdering a minor girl after she saw him in a compromising position with her mother with whom he was in a relationship DCP Central Dist says, “He confessed, he mutilated her face after rape-murder & hid her body” pic.twitter.com/eTouQ8sY4i — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Also Read - Excise Policy Case: Home Ministry Suspends Then Excise Commissioner And Deputy Commissioner

“One Rizwan alias Badshah was arrested for kidnapping, raping, and murdering a minor girl after she saw him in a compromising position with her mother with whom he was in a relationship,” said DCP Shweta Chauhan. “He confessed, he mutilated her face after rape-murder and hid her body,” she added. Also Read - Delhi Metro Alert: Delay In Services Between New Delhi And Dwarka Sector 21 On Airport Express Line