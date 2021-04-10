New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband at a market in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, reported NDTV quoting police. The man stabbed her 25 times suspecting her of having an illicit affair, they said. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Harish repeatedly stabbing his wife, Nilu, in public in north west Delhi’s Budh Vihar, the NDTV report said. Also Read - Delhi Announces Stricter COVID-19 Curbs, 50% Occupancy at Restaurants, Metro, Theatres | Check Full List

"Don't dare to come forward," the man could be heard screaming out as a few passersby tried to intervene. Two men were also seen casually walking by the spot. The accused, who works in a marriage bureau, has been arrested, the police said.