Man Strangles Live-In Partner to Death In Delhi, Dumps Her Body 12 Km Away From House

The CCTV footage in the nearby area showed two men going with a woman's body on a bike and the cops traced their bike through CCTV footage, at least 12 to 13 Km away.

After thoroughly checking the CCTV footage, police started a hunt to arrest the accused.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was strangled to death by her live-in partner in northeast Delhi. Police on Friday said the woman’s body was dumped 12 km away from a house. Giving details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey said police on April 12 came to know about a body found outside a house. He said, however, no injury marks were found on the woman’s body, and it was later taken for a post-mortem where the doctors found strangulation as the cause of death.

The woman was living with her partner Vineet after they eloped four years ago. Police said the woman was pressuring him for marriage, and they suspect that on April 12, the two fought over the issue, and the man strangled her to death. Police further added that in the evening, Vineet called his friend to dump her body.

Police said a team of over 50 cops was formed to probe the incident. The CCTV footage in the nearby area showed two men going with a woman’s body on a bike and the cops traced their bike through CCTV footage, at least 12 to 13 Km away.

In the video, a man was seen carrying the woman’s body on his shoulder, and his sister was walking behind him. According to police, the accused’s sister helped the duo hide the body with her scarf.

After thoroughly checking the CCTV footage, police started a hunt to arrest the accused. On April 20, Parul, the accused’s sister, along with her two children, vacated the house she was living in and only through the CCTV videos, the investigation team traced her movement and arrested her in east Delhi.

Police said she confessed to being an accomplice in the crime and a search is on to arrest Vineet and his friend. Police further added that Vineet and his father were serving life imprisonment in a 2019 murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and the accused was out on bail since November last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.