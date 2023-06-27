Home

News

Delhi

Man, Working As Labourer In Saudi Arabia, Looted Of Riyal 19000 By Fake Custom Officials At Delhi Airport

Man, Working As Labourer In Saudi Arabia, Looted Of Riyal 19000 By Fake Custom Officials At Delhi Airport

According to the FIR lodged at Delhi's IGI Airport, the victim Mohammad Suleman told that he had been living in Saudi Arabia for the last two years and was working as a labourer. Suleman came to Delhi on Sunday on Flynas Airlines from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After generating their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk, passengers have to tag their check-in baggage.

New Delhi: A passenger, who arrived at Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia was duped of Riyal 19,000 (Rs. 4,15,251.68) and his belonging by two people who posed as fake custom officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to a report in news agency ANI, the accused took the passenger from the airport in their car by posing as fake customs officers and fled looting the man of 19,000 Riyals and his belongings.

According to the FIR lodged at Delhi’s IGI Airport, the victim Mohammad Suleman told that he had been living in Saudi Arabia for the last two years and was working as a labourer. Suleman came to Delhi on Sunday on Flynas Airlines from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The flight landed at around 3.30 am on Monday.

You may like to read

When he came out of the airport at around 4 am, he took a lift to reach the departure area. As soon as he got out of the lift, two people came there and told him to come down from the lift claiming that they are from the customs department and senior officers had summoned him. Then both of them took his passport.

They took him towards the parking lot and where a driver was already present. The victim alleged they took him to Mahipalpur village in Delhi.

In the FIR, the victim alleged that they stopped the vehicle at an isolated place and started checking his mobile phone. They searched the luggage and also took away Riyal 19,000 and 2,000 Indian rupees. The victim had two mobile phones.

The fraudsters said that all his belongings will be deposited in the government account. Finally, they dropped him on an empty road and said that they will return there with their senior.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a case under section 420 at IGI Airport police station on the complaint of the victim and the matter is being investigated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.